Brocante et fête du Canal Léré
2022-07-09 15:00:00 – 2022-07-09 23:00:00
Léré Cher Léré
Venez à la fête du canal avec sa Brocante, restauration, animations, concert , bal et feu d’artifice à 23h
lere.comfetes@gmail.com +33 6 79 55 31 28
©comité des fêtes de Léré
Léré
