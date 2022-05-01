Brocante à Omissy Omissy Omissy
2022-05-01 08:00:00 – 2022-05-01 18:00:00
Omissy 02100 Omissy
Le comité des fêtes d’Omissy organise une brocante le dimanche 1er mai de 8h à 18h.
+33 3 23 08 28 55
