RANDOWEEN Brillon-en-Barrois, 31 octobre 2023, Brillon-en-Barrois.

Brillon-en-Barrois,Meuse

Randonnée nocturne sur le thème d’Halloween au départ de Brillon-en-Barrois ! 22e édition.

Inscription sur place de 19h à 20h.

2 parcours pédestres de 10 et 15 km.

2 parcours VTT de 15 et 25 km.

Et surtout venez déguisés !!!

Et avec une lampe et votre gobelet, c’est mieux pour la planète !

Petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 20:00:00. 8 EUR.

Brillon-en-Barrois 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Halloween-themed night hike from Brillon-en-Barrois! 22nd edition.

On-site registration from 7pm to 8pm.

2 walking trails of 10 and 15 km.

2 mountain bike trails of 15 and 25 km.

And don’t forget to come in disguise!

And bring a torch and your cup, it’s better for the planet!

Light refreshments on site.

Paseo nocturno de Halloween con salida en Brillon-en-Barrois 22ª edición.

Inscripciones in situ de 19:00 a 20:00 horas.

2 recorridos a pie de 10 y 15 km.

2 recorridos en bicicleta de montaña de 15 y 25 km.

¡Y no olvides venir disfrazado!

Y con una linterna y tu taza, ¡mejor para el planeta!

Refrescos ligeros in situ.

Nachtwanderung zum Thema Halloween ab Brillon-en-Barrois! 22. Ausgabe.

Anmeldung vor Ort von 19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr.

2 Wanderstrecken von 10 und 15 km.

2 Mountainbike-Strecken von 15 und 25 km.

Und vor allem: Kommen Sie verkleidet!!!

Und mit einer Lampe und Ihrem Becher, das ist besser für den Planeten!

Kleine Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT SUD MEUSE