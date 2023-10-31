- Cet évènement est passé
RANDOWEEN Brillon-en-Barrois
Brillon-en-Barrois,Meuse
Randonnée nocturne sur le thème d’Halloween au départ de Brillon-en-Barrois ! 22e édition.
Inscription sur place de 19h à 20h.
2 parcours pédestres de 10 et 15 km.
2 parcours VTT de 15 et 25 km.
Et surtout venez déguisés !!!
Et avec une lampe et votre gobelet, c’est mieux pour la planète !
Petite restauration sur place.. Tout public
Mardi 2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 20:00:00. 8 EUR.
Brillon-en-Barrois 55000 Meuse Grand Est
Halloween-themed night hike from Brillon-en-Barrois! 22nd edition.
On-site registration from 7pm to 8pm.
2 walking trails of 10 and 15 km.
2 mountain bike trails of 15 and 25 km.
And don’t forget to come in disguise!
And bring a torch and your cup, it’s better for the planet!
Light refreshments on site.
Paseo nocturno de Halloween con salida en Brillon-en-Barrois 22ª edición.
Inscripciones in situ de 19:00 a 20:00 horas.
2 recorridos a pie de 10 y 15 km.
2 recorridos en bicicleta de montaña de 15 y 25 km.
¡Y no olvides venir disfrazado!
Y con una linterna y tu taza, ¡mejor para el planeta!
Refrescos ligeros in situ.
Nachtwanderung zum Thema Halloween ab Brillon-en-Barrois! 22. Ausgabe.
Anmeldung vor Ort von 19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr.
2 Wanderstrecken von 10 und 15 km.
2 Mountainbike-Strecken von 15 und 25 km.
Und vor allem: Kommen Sie verkleidet!!!
Und mit einer Lampe und Ihrem Becher, das ist besser für den Planeten!
Kleine Verpflegung vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT SUD MEUSE