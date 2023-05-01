BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Le Mans Le Mans
Le vide-greniers du 1er mai aura lieu de 6h à 18h, de l’avenue Gambetta au Boulevard Chantrel, au Mans, sur le parcours du tram.
Près de 250 exposants sont attendus. Déballage autorisé à partir de 6h. Possibilité de se restaurer. Un manège pour enfants sera installé boulevard Chantrel.
L’association Saint-Pavin-Gambetta organise son bric-à-brac annuel.
aspg72000@gmail.com +33 7 56 97 42 88 https://www.associationsaintpavingambetta.com/event-details/bric-a-brac-1er-mai-2023
