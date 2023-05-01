BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Le Mans Le Mans Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans

Sarthe

BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Le Mans, 1 mai 2023, Le Mans . BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Avenue Gambetta Le Mans Sarthe

2023-05-01 06:00:00 – 2023-05-01 18:00:00 Le Mans

Sarthe Le vide-greniers du 1er mai aura lieu de 6h à 18h, de l’avenue Gambetta au Boulevard Chantrel, au Mans, sur le parcours du tram.

Près de 250 exposants sont attendus. Déballage autorisé à partir de 6h. Possibilité de se restaurer. Un manège pour enfants sera installé boulevard Chantrel. L’association Saint-Pavin-Gambetta organise son bric-à-brac annuel. aspg72000@gmail.com +33 7 56 97 42 88 https://www.associationsaintpavingambetta.com/event-details/bric-a-brac-1er-mai-2023 Le Mans

dernière mise à jour : 2015-09-25 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans, Sarthe Autres Lieu Le Mans Adresse Avenue Gambetta Le Mans Sarthe Ville Le Mans lieuville Le Mans Departement Sarthe

Le Mans Le Mans Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le-mans/

BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Le Mans 2023-05-01 was last modified: by BRIC À BRAC DE L’ASPG Le Mans Le Mans 1 mai 2023 Avenue Gambetta Le Mans Sarthe le mans sarthe

Le Mans Sarthe