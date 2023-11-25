BAMAKO BOGOTA BREUGHEL L’ANCIEN Toulouse, 25 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

BAMAKO BOGOTA Samedi 25 novembre, 22h00 BREUGHEL L’ANCIEN

Facebook

Instagram

Soundcloud

BREUGHEL L’ANCIEN 30 rue de la Chaîne, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/BamakoBogota/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@bamakobogota) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/308565561_1040839529897549_5080523337199260481_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=Kn1GcSbaI2MAX-twYWF&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDFW50emMmAdWn1ieJGq2tcBxaYCaZDH_Z5hwplbLV1nQ&oe=64FE3843 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/bamakobogota/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/bamakobogota/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Bamako Bogota », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Bamako Bogota | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Bamako Bogota », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-BsyMsFZLHeLQuD6t-BYfofw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bamako-bogota », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bamako-bogota », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/bamako-bogota »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00

afro tropical