Plantation de cormiers & Conférence Bretoncelles, 25 novembre 2023, Bretoncelles.

Bretoncelles,Orne

L’association Bretoncelles Patrimoine & Nature (BPN) a créé en 2015 sur l’Espace Naturel Sensible de Bretoncelles (ENS) un verger conservatoire composé d’une vingtaine de pommiers et poiriers de variétés anciennes et en assure l’entretien et l’animation. Elle entend poursuivre son action de protection de notre patrimoine naturel en participant à la sauvegarde du cormier. Il s’agit d’une espèce ancienne de fruitier sauvée grâce à la mobilisation du milieu associatif.

Le 25 novembre, jour de la Sainte-Catherine « où tout bois prend racine », BPN va planter 4 cormiers sur une parcelle de l’Espace Naturel Sensible.

Pratique : Rendez-vous à 14h30 parking de la piscine.

L’association « Cormier Sorbus domestica » propose une conférence sur cet arbre fruitier qui était autrefois répandu dans la région. Evelyne Moinet sera l’intervenante à cette conférence.

Pratique : Rendez-vous à 15h30 salle Gauthier-Lapierre mairie de Bretoncelles..

2023-11-25 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Bretoncelles 61110 Orne Normandie



In 2015, the Bretoncelles Patrimoine & Nature (BPN) association created a conservatory orchard on the Bretoncelles Sensitive Natural Area (ENS), comprising some twenty old-variety apple and pear trees, and is responsible for its upkeep and animation. It intends to continue its action to protect our natural heritage by helping to save the corm tree. This ancient species of fruit tree has been saved thanks to the mobilization of associations.

On November 25, the day of Saint Catherine’s Day « when all wood takes root », BPN will plant 4 corm trees on a plot of land in the Espace Naturel Sensible.

Practical: Meet at 2.30pm in the pool parking lot.

The « Cormier Sorbus domestica » association is organizing a conference on this fruit tree, which was once widespread in the region. The speaker will be Evelyne Moinet.

Practical: Meet at 3.30pm in the Salle Gauthier-Lapierre, Bretoncelles town hall.

En 2015, la asociación Bretoncelles Patrimoine & Nature (BPN) creó un huerto de conservación en el Espacio Natural Sensible (ENS) de Bretoncelles, compuesto por una veintena de manzanos y perales de variedades antiguas, y se encarga de su mantenimiento y gestión. Se propone proseguir su labor de protección de nuestro patrimonio natural contribuyendo a salvar el cormo. Se trata de una especie antigua de árbol frutal que se ha salvado gracias a los esfuerzos de las asociaciones.

El 25 de noviembre, día de Santa Catalina, « cuando toda madera echa raíces », BPN plantará 4 alcornoques en una parcela del Espacio Natural Sensible.

Práctico: Punto de encuentro a las 14.30 h en el aparcamiento de la piscina.

La asociación « Cormier Sorbus domestica » ofrece una charla sobre este árbol frutal, antaño muy extendido en la región. Evelyne Moinet será la ponente de esta conferencia.

Práctico: encuentro a las 15.30 h en la sala Gauthier-Lapierre del ayuntamiento de Bretoncelles.

Die Vereinigung Bretoncelles Patrimoine & Nature (BPN) hat 2015 im Espace Naturel Sensible de Bretoncelles (ENS) einen konservativen Obstgarten mit etwa 20 Apfel- und Birnbäumen alter Sorten angelegt und kümmert sich um dessen Pflege und Animation. Sie beabsichtigt, ihre Maßnahmen zum Schutz unseres Naturerbes fortzusetzen, indem sie sich an der Erhaltung des Apfelbaums beteiligt. Es handelt sich um eine alte Obstbaumart, die dank der Mobilisierung des Vereinswesens gerettet werden konnte.

Am 25. November, dem Tag der Heiligen Katharina « wo alles Holz Wurzeln schlägt », wird BPN vier Speierlingsbäume auf einer Parzelle des Espace Naturel Sensible pflanzen.

Praktische Informationen: Treffpunkt um 14.30 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz des Schwimmbads.

Der Verein « Cormier Sorbus domestica » bietet einen Vortrag über diesen Obstbaum an, der früher in der Region weit verbreitet war. Evelyne Moinet wird bei dieser Konferenz als Referentin auftreten.

Praktische Informationen: Treffpunkt um 15.30 Uhr im Saal Gauthier-Lapierre Rathaus von Bretoncelles.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par