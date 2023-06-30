FAR-Festival des Arts de la Rue Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, 30 juin 2023, Bressuire.

C’est la 2ème édition du Festival des Arts de la Rue à Bressuire ! Arts du cirque, danse, musique, théâtre, arts visuels… Tous les arts vont se ruer sur les places et au Château.

Année du sourire oblige, la programmation fera la part belle à l’humour… Nous vous dévoilons d’ores et déjà quelques temps forts :

– « Carlingue z126 » (arts du cirque) par Silembloc Cie un spectacle où se mêlent jonglerie, accrobatie, musiques…

– « Le S.O.U.K » avec les « Ukelovers » avec leur lovemobile, ils sermonnent, chantent et prêchent dans la rue, l’amour d’aimer jusqu’à l’impossible !

– « Queen a Man’ par Captain ô mon capitaine, un hommage version majorettes au mythique groupe !

et bien d’autres encore !!.

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-07-01 23:30:00. EUR.

Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Bressuire 79300 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



It is the 2nd edition of the Street Arts Festival in Bressuire! Circus arts, dance, music, theater, visual arts… All the arts will rush on the squares and the Castle.

Year of the smile obliges, the programming will make the beautiful part to the humor… We already reveal you some highlights:

– « Carlingue z126 » (circus arts) by Silembloc Cie a show where juggling, accrobatie, music…

– « The S.O.U.K » with the « Ukelovers » with their lovemobile, they sermonize, sing and preach in the street, the love to love until the impossible!

– « Queen a Man’ by Captain ô mon capitaine, a tribute version majorettes to the mythical group !

and many others !

Segunda edición del Festival de Artes de Calle de Bressuire Artes circenses, danza, música, teatro, artes plásticas… Todas las artes se abalanzarán sobre las plazas y el castillo.

Como el año de la sonrisa es obligatorio, el programa dará protagonismo al humor… Ya estamos desvelando algunos de los platos fuertes:

– « Carlingue z126 » (artes circenses) de Silembloc Cie, un espectáculo donde malabares, acrobacias, música…

– « El S.O.U.K » con los « Ukelovers » con su lovemóvil, sermonean, cantan y predican en la calle, ¡el amor amar hasta lo imposible!

– ¡ »Queen a Man » de Captain ô mon capitaine, un homenaje a la mítica banda !

¡y muchos más !

Dies ist die zweite Ausgabe des Festivals der Straßenkünste in Bressuire! Zirkuskünste, Tanz, Musik, Theater, bildende Kunst… Alle Künste werden sich auf den Plätzen und im Schloss tummeln.

Im Jahr des Lächelns wird auch der Humor einen großen Teil des Programms ausmachen… Wir verraten Ihnen schon jetzt einige Highlights:

– « Carlingue z126 » (Zirkuskunst) von Silembloc Cie eine Show, in der sich Jonglage, Akrobatik und Musik vermischen…

– « S.O.U.K » mit den « Ukelovers » mit ihrem Lovemobile, sie predigen, singen und predigen auf der Straße, die Liebe zu lieben bis zum Unmöglichen!

– « Queen a Man » von Captain ô mon capitaine, eine Hommage an die legendäre Band in der Version der Majoretten!

und viele andere mehr!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par OT Bocage Bressuirais