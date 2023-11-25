MISTER FRENCHWAXX BREF RIVE GAUCHE Vannes, 25 novembre 2023, Vannes.

MISTER FRENCHWAXX Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 BREF RIVE GAUCHE

Musicien de formation, M.F.W découvre les platines et leurs univers en 2010.

Inspiré par le hip-hop, le rock et la culture Block party reggae Dub, il se tourne naturellement vers le turntabulism, le scratch et le BeatMaking où il s’exprime en créant des « set » et Tracks variés, ambiancants, explosifs et toujours au service de l’émotion.

MFW vous proposera toujours des nouveaux show aux influences éclectiques, avec pour seul objectif faire vibrer ses auditeurs .

Instagram

Vidéo

BREF RIVE GAUCHE 8 rue du commerce, 56000 Vannes Vannes 56000 Sud-Est Morbihan Bretagne

Instagram (@misterfrenchwax)

YouTube: MFW / Mister French Wax

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:30:00+01:00

turntabulism