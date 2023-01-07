Concert à Brèche Brèche, 7 janvier 2023, Brest.

Concert à Brèche Samedi 7 janvier 2023, 18h00 Brèche

Monsieur Crane // Pronostic Vital // Sarah Rudio

Concert à Brèche le Samedi 7 Janvier :

Monsieur Crane ( cold nihiliste – Beurdo )
https://monsieurcranemusic.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypso
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mttAS20n_kg

Pronostic Vital ( synthpunk trap de shlag – Reun )
https://pronosticvital.bandcamp.com/album/pronostic-vital-ep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D6RaUKkxSk

Sarah Rubio ( Dj set – Bresss )
https://soundcloud.com/sarah-rubio-172190533/can-i-try-again

19h
13 bis rue de la digue à BREST
3€ + adhésion libre brèche
glouglou miamiam sur place
Welcome dans la dance !


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-01-07T18:00:00+01:00
2023-01-07T23:59:00+01:00

caroline colas

Détails

Date :
7 janvier 2023
Catégories d’évènement:
,
Étiquettes évènement :
,

Autres

Lieu
Brèche
Adresse
13 bis rue de la digue, brest Centre Ville
Ville
Brest
lieuville
Brèche Brest
Departement
Finistère

Brest Finistère
Brest Finistère