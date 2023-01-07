Concert à Brèche Brèche, 7 janvier 2023, Brest.

Monsieur Crane // Pronostic Vital // Sarah Rudio

Concert à Brèche le Samedi 7 Janvier : Monsieur Crane ( cold nihiliste – Beurdo )

https://monsieurcranemusic.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypso

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mttAS20n_kg Pronostic Vital ( synthpunk trap de shlag – Reun )

https://pronosticvital.bandcamp.com/album/pronostic-vital-ep

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D6RaUKkxSk Sarah Rubio ( Dj set – Bresss )

https://soundcloud.com/sarah-rubio-172190533/can-i-try-again 19h

13 bis rue de la digue à BREST

3€ + adhésion libre brèche

glouglou miamiam sur place

Welcome dans la dance !

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-07T18:00:00+01:00

2023-01-07T23:59:00+01:00 caroline colas

