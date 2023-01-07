Concert à Brèche Brèche Brest
Concert à Brèche Brèche, 7 janvier 2023, Brest.
Concert à Brèche Samedi 7 janvier 2023, 18h00 Brèche
Monsieur Crane // Pronostic Vital // Sarah Rudio
Brèche 13 bis rue de la digue, brest Centre Ville Brest 29200 Finistère Bretagne [{« link »: « https://monsieurcranemusic.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypso »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ascu00e8se Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Clip Vidu00e9o du Morceau « GDF » » de MONSIEUR CRANE.nTiru00e9 de l’album « »Monsieur Crane » », sorti le 15/11/16nDisponible en vinyle et digital : https://asceserecords.bandcamp.com/album/ar-009-s-tn—–nBandcamp du label : https://asceserecords.bandcamp.comn—–nClip ru00e9alisu00e9 par Jean Marquier. » », « »type » »: « »video » », « »title » »: « »MONSIEUR CRANE – GDF (Clip) » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mttAS20n_kg/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mttAS20n_kg » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOE5H0iWyzAKUiA9eepBXXg » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »options » »: {« »_end » »: {« »label » »: « »End on » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_start » »: {« »label » »: « »Start from » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_cc_load_policy » »: {« »label » »: « »Closed captions » », « »value » »: false}, « »click_to_play » »: {« »label » »: « »Hold load & play until clicked » », « »value » »: false}}, « »html » »: « »
Monsieur Crane ( cold nihiliste – Beurdo )
https://monsieurcranemusic.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypso
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mttAS20n_kg
Pronostic Vital ( synthpunk trap de shlag – Reun )
https://pronosticvital.bandcamp.com/album/pronostic-vital-ep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D6RaUKkxSk
Sarah Rubio ( Dj set – Bresss )
https://soundcloud.com/sarah-rubio-172190533/can-i-try-again
19h
13 bis rue de la digue à BREST
3€ + adhésion libre brèche
glouglou miamiam sur place
Welcome dans la dance !
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-01-07T18:00:00+01:00
2023-01-07T23:59:00+01:00
caroline colas