Concert à Brèche : Vendredi 2 décembre, 19h00 Brèche

Kristallroll – ARCC – Aerobiconoise

Brèche 13 bis rue de la digue, brest Centre Ville Brest 29200 Finistère Bretagne



https://www.daheardit-records.net/en/discography/dhr-43 ARCC : Edouard CC & Arnaud Rivière appuient sur des trucs façon Pierrafeu. Dub Kristallroll : Florian Tositti & Charles Humbros tapent vite sur des tambours. Rocksteady

https://kristallroll.bandcamp.com/album/die Aerobiconoise : Hâchenoise avec houla oup, corde à sauter, sportcardio, vélo. Hyper agréable. Reggae

https://aerobiconoise.tumblr.com/ Vendredi 02 décembre

à 19h

13bis rue de la digue à BREST

3€ + adhésion prix libre

glouglou miamiam sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-02T19:00:00+01:00

2022-12-02T23:59:00+01:00 jauli coco

