Concert à Brèche : Brèche, 2 décembre 2022, Brest.

Concert à Brèche : Vendredi 2 décembre, 19h00 Brèche

Kristallroll – ARCC – Aerobiconoise

Brèche 13 bis rue de la digue, brest Centre Ville Brest 29200 Finistère Bretagne 

ARCC : Edouard CC & Arnaud Rivière appuient sur des trucs façon Pierrafeu. Dub
https://www.daheardit-records.net/en/discography/dhr-43

Kristallroll : Florian Tositti & Charles Humbros tapent vite sur des tambours. Rocksteady
https://kristallroll.bandcamp.com/album/die

Aerobiconoise : Hâchenoise avec houla oup, corde à sauter, sportcardio, vélo. Hyper agréable. Reggae
https://aerobiconoise.tumblr.com/

Vendredi 02 décembre
à 19h
13bis rue de la digue à BREST
3€ + adhésion prix libre
glouglou miamiam sur place


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-12-02T19:00:00+01:00
2022-12-02T23:59:00+01:00

jauli coco

Détails

Date :
2 décembre 2022
Catégories d’évènement:
,
Étiquettes évènement :
,

Autres

Lieu
Brèche
Adresse
13 bis rue de la digue, brest Centre Ville
Ville
Brest
lieuville
Brèche Brest
Departement
Finistère

