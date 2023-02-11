Breakfast & Books Aix-en-Provence, 11 février 2023, Aix-en-Provence .

Breakfast & Books

Book in Bar – Librairie, 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol, Aix-en-Provence

2023-02-11 10:30:00 – 2023-02-11 12:00:00

Book in Bar – Librairie 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol

Aix-en-Provence

Bouches-du-Rhône

Frida Liu had fed and changed her toddler Harriet. She had a work deadline – an article to finish, a job hanging by a thread, a file she’d left in the office. She would go get it. Harriet would be fine. But then the neighbours heard her crying. Soon, the state will decide that Frida is not fit to care for her daughter. That she must be re-trained. That bad mothers everywhere will be re-educated. Will their mistakes cost them everything? The School for Good Mothers is an explosive and thrilling novel about love, perfectionism and parenthood.

Un p’tit déj avec votre libraire ? Discussion autour du livre School for Good Mothers de Jessamine Chan

Book in Bar – Librairie 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol Aix-en-Provence

