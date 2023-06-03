Visite du jardin BRATISLAVSKÁ KALVÁRIA – KALVÁRSKY VRCH, 3 juin 2023, Bratislava - mestská časť Staré Mesto.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin BRATISLAVSKÁ KALVÁRIA – KALVÁRSKY VRCH

The Bratislava Calvary Hill is a remarkable place of history and prayer, as well as a unique natural area of the Old town in the city of Bratislava. Its revitalization is currently underway. Event programme: Guided walk through the Calvary Hill – its history, flora and fauna – in 2 dates: 3th and 4th June 2023 at 15.30 (meeting on the Street Za Sokolovňou at the foundation stone of the new way of the cross. 2 exhibitions at the top of Calvary during the event: The calvary of years ago, today and tomorrow and Liturgical renewal of the calvary.

BRATISLAVSKÁ KALVÁRIA – KALVÁRSKY VRCH Na Kalvárii 11 Bratislava – mestská časť Staré Mesto 811 04 okres Bratislava I Région de Bratislava 0908 417 905 https://www.facebook.com/bratislavskakalvaria

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

