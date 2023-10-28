CONCERT DARK PUNK // SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE Brasserie Tri Martolod Concarneau Catégories d’Évènement: Concarneau

Finistère CONCERT DARK PUNK // SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE Brasserie Tri Martolod Concarneau, 28 octobre 2023, Concarneau. CONCERT DARK PUNK // SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE Samedi 28 octobre, 19h00 Brasserie Tri Martolod Prix Flexible entre 5 et 10€ (suivant tes moyens) co-orga SLH Prod & Ol’Dirty Beat présentent: —SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE — HAEVNER ★★ Raw Post Punk ★ Danemark

haevner.bandcamp.com

SLASHERS ★★ HorrorPunk ★ Quimper

slashershorrorpunk.bandcamp.com

TOXIC RITES ★★ AnarchoPunk ★ Monts d’Arrée

toxicrites.bandcamp.com

CLAVA ★★ Crust Punk ★ Finistère à 19h – Prix Flexible entre 5 et 10€ (suivant tes moyens)

à Tri Martolod – CONCARNEAU Brasserie Tri Martolod concarneau Concarneau 29900 Finistère Bretagne [{« link »: « http://haevner.bandcamp.com »}, {« link »: « http://slashershorrorpunk.bandcamp.com »}, {« link »: « http://toxicrites.bandcamp.com »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T23:59:00+02:00

