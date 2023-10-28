CONCERT DARK PUNK // SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE Brasserie Tri Martolod Concarneau
co-orga SLH Prod & Ol’Dirty Beat présentent:
—SAMEDI 28 OCTOBRE —
HAEVNER ★★ Raw Post Punk ★ Danemark
haevner.bandcamp.com
SLASHERS ★★ HorrorPunk ★ Quimper
slashershorrorpunk.bandcamp.com
TOXIC RITES ★★ AnarchoPunk ★ Monts d’Arrée
toxicrites.bandcamp.com
CLAVA ★★ Crust Punk ★ Finistère
à 19h – Prix Flexible entre 5 et 10€ (suivant tes moyens)
à Tri Martolod – CONCARNEAU
