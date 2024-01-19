Musique Magique invite le LLLClub Brasserie Communale Marseille, vendredi 19 janvier 2024.

La Brasserie Communale et Musique Magique sont (très) fiers d’inviter le Lonely Life Lovers Club en format carte blanche!

Le LLLClub, c’est quoi ?

Le Lonely Life Lovers Club (LLLCLUB) est une association fondée par Luca Bonanno, Julien Carpentier et Simon Nicolas en 2016.

Tour à tour, le LLLC est une plateforme d’échanges, un collectif pluridisciplinaire qui propose des installations et performances, même s’il était un label de musique à l’origine

Lors de cet événement, un live et 6 DJs se succéderont sur la scène de la BC avec toute une série de propositions sonores dansantes, intenses, pointues et magiques !

❤️ Nous aurons donc l’honneur d’entendre :

Contrordre (en live)

Tribune de la Plèbe (DJset)

Miss Bean B2B Seul Ensemble

Myria Idha B2B Turbo Torši

Musique Magique c’est quoi ?

Créé en 2023 par Sasha Cohendy, Musique Magique est un festival qui rassemble une dizaine d’événements dans différents lieux Marseillais.

Étendue sur trois semaines entre avril et mai, sa programmation comprends des concerts de musique électronique en live où en DJset, des expositions d’art contemporain, des ateliers de fabrication de synthétiseurs ainsi que des tables rondes.

INFO CRUCIALES ET PRATIQUES :

L’entrée est gratuite !

Concerts de 20h à 23h (venez tôt!)

Merci de respecter tout êtres vivants lors de nos événements et dans la vie en générale, si vous êtes victimes ou témoins de comportements oppressif, déplacé, relou, n’hésitez pas à venir les signaler au personne

