Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Musique Magique invite le LLLClub Brasserie Communale Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
Musique Magique invite le LLLClub Brasserie Communale Marseille

Musique Magique invite le LLLClub Brasserie Communale Marseille, vendredi 19 janvier 2024.

Musique Magique invite le LLLClub ♫♫♫ Vendredi 19 janvier, 20h00 Brasserie Communale Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-19T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-19T23:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-19T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-19T23:00:00+01:00

La Brasserie Communale et Musique Magique sont (très) fiers d’inviter le Lonely Life Lovers Club en format carte blanche!

Le LLLClub, c’est quoi ?
Le Lonely Life Lovers Club (LLLCLUB) est une association fondée par Luca Bonanno, Julien Carpentier et Simon Nicolas en 2016.
Tour à tour, le LLLC est une plateforme d’échanges, un collectif pluridisciplinaire qui propose des installations et performances, même s’il était un label de musique à l’origine
https://lllclub.bandcamp.com/ ).
Lors de cet événement, un live et 6 DJs se succéderont sur la scène de la BC avec toute une série de propositions sonores dansantes, intenses, pointues et magiques !
❤️ Nous aurons donc l’honneur d’entendre :
Contrordre (en live)
https://soundcloud.com/terdjman
Tribune de la Plèbe (DJset)
https://soundcloud.com/lugallanbada
Miss Bean B2B Seul Ensemble
https://soundcloud.com/missbean/sets/miss-mix
https://soundcloud.com/seulensemble666
Myria Idha B2B Turbo Torši
https://soundcloud.com/myriaidha
https://soundcloud.com/user-601011347
Musique Magique c’est quoi ?
Créé en 2023 par Sasha Cohendy, Musique Magique est un festival qui rassemble une dizaine d’événements dans différents lieux Marseillais.
Étendue sur trois semaines entre avril et mai, sa programmation comprends des concerts de musique électronique en live où en DJset, des expositions d’art contemporain, des ateliers de fabrication de synthétiseurs ainsi que des tables rondes.
INFO CRUCIALES ET PRATIQUES :
L’entrée est gratuite !
Concerts de 20h à 23h (venez tôt!)
Merci de respecter tout êtres vivants lors de nos événements et dans la vie en générale, si vous êtes victimes ou témoins de comportements oppressif, déplacé, relou, n’hésitez pas à venir les signaler au personne
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Brasserie Communale 57 Cours Julien, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://lllclub.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Contrordre », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Contrordre | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Contrordre », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000720375841-hpftxh-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/terdjman », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/terdjman », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/terdjman »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ud835udc3fud835udccaud835udc54ud835udcb6ud835udcc1 ud835udc3fud835udcb6ud835udcc3ud835udcb7ud835udcb6ud835udcb9ud835udcb6 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « junglist dj and baby illbient producer from Marseille https://yefra.bandcamp.com/album/skankfus-i lugallanbada@gmail.com noisy breakbeat @radioalhara historic storytelling @lyl_radio turntablism & », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835udc3fud835udccaud835udc54ud835udcb6ud835udcc1 ud835udc3fud835udcb6ud835udcc3ud835udcb7ud835udcb6ud835udcb9ud835udcb6 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-VHxAy5r0NWBas4q2-eJpr0w-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lugallanbada », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lugallanbada », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/lugallanbada »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Miss Bean », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « pix by duanra », « type »: « rich », « title »: « MISS MIX by Miss Bean », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-64XeimbDnzTYTWPb-0m9oKA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/missbean/sets/miss-mix », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/missbean », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/missbean/sets/miss-mix »}, {« data »: {« author »: « SEUL ENSEMBLE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « SEUL ENSEMBLE Booking : Paralleltapes21@gmail.com CO-DOMINATOR AT LLLC WITH MY PARTNERS IN CRIME KNUT VANDEKERKHOVE AND SUPER SIMON AND SIMON AZUL Booking : Paralleltapes21@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SEUL ENSEMBLE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000283987785-l8lqgd-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/seulensemble666 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/seulensemble666 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/seulensemble666 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Myria Idha », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Before ud835udc0cud835udc22ud835udc2bud835udc1aud835udc20ud835udc1eud835udfd0ud835udfd4 ud835udd25ud835udd1eud835udd29ud835udd23 ud835udfd1ud835udc27ud835udc1au00efud835udc1dud835udc1eud835udc2c », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Myria Idha », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-WbbJHXjLKxAYejOT-N8yRiQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/myriaidha », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/myriaidha », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/myriaidha »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Turbo Toru0161i », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Rave music & lu00e9gumes au vinaigre », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Turbo Toru0161i », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-8o8UsEgtbvduAgfx-quLA4Q-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-601011347 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-601011347 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-601011347 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Détails

Date :
19 janvier 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
13006
Lieu
Brasserie Communale
Adresse
57 Cours Julien, 13006 Marseille
Ville
Marseille
Departement
Bouches-du-Rhône
Lieu Ville
Brasserie Communale Marseille
Latitude
43.293771
Longitude
5.383629
latitude longitude
43.293771;5.383629

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent d'accorder une aide à la presse à Unidivers. Il en va de même de la Région Bretagne qui refuse de répondre à nos demandes et conditionne ses aides aux associations culturelles en fonction de leur degré d'engagement régionaliste. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration et cette inégalité de traitement qui ont pour effet de soutenir quelques petits éditeurs inféodés et le cercle des gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, plus ou moins proches des dirigeants politiques. Et ce, au détriment de la presse indépendante, notamment des magazines associatifs issus de l'Economie Sociale et Solidaire qui œuvrent à la diffusion d'une information indépendante, objective et transparente, dans une République où est censée régner, non en paroles mais en actes, une égalité des droits et des chances – donc des aides.
Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes et acteurs privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ? Que devient la République française dès lors que son ministère de la Culture, comme la direction de la Région Bretagne, est revenu à une logique d'Ancien régime qui s'efforce d'étouffer la presse associative indépendante ?
A contrario, Unidivers remercie ses donateurs, annonceurs privés et soutiens institutionnels, notamment la Ville de Rennes, Rennes Métropole et le Département d'Ille-et-Vilaine ; autrement dit, tous ceux qui savent qu'au-delà des intérêts égoïstes, partisans, régionalistes, communautaires et ethnicistes, l'uni-diversité est le meilleur ciment républicain.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099