John Poubelle / Loïs Lazur Vendredi 14 avril, 20h30 Brasserie Communale Entrée libre

John Poubelle

Après des années passées à Rome Est, John Poubelle s’est relocalisée à Montpellier où elle continue d’explorer un mélange de bruits roses analogiques et de vocalises reverbérées convoquant les fantômes de l’operette qu’elle définit comme du »punk fragile de sous sol ».

https://commandovanessa.bandcamp.com/…/pl-istoc-ne-sup…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p61lRd3a2c

Loïs Lazur

Marseille Based producer Loïs Lazur develops an haptic music in his live performance swinging between more or less fast dubby industrial sequences and groovy basslines. His live set diving sometimes into hypnotic groove and mysterious foggy areas through analog materials experimentations. Voices, drum machines, percussions, acid lifts, synthesizer all combine flying over ecstatic modern groove.

https://www.instagram.com/_lois_lazur_/?hl=fr

https://soundcloud.com/loislazur

2023-04-14T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-14T23:30:00+02:00

