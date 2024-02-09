Brasil Party spécial Carnaval !! Le Mazette Paris, vendredi 9 février 2024.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T23:59:00+01:00

★★★★★★ BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL ★★★★★★

◮ Brazil ◮ Carnaval ◮ Axé ◮ Swingueira ◮ Baile Funk ◮ AfroLatino ◮

۞ ۞ VEND. 9 FEV. ۞ LE MAZETTE (Paris 12) ۞ 20H-4H ۞ ۞

Super festa avec muita alegria, folia e caipirinha pour voyager au Brésil et les tropiques avec plusieurs ambiances entre batucada, samba, axé, ou baile funk dans la salle 1 et Clubbing Urban Tropical Mix entre reggaeton, dancehall, shatta et afro-vibes dans la salle 2 !!

★|★▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ PROGRAMME ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬★|★

◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ MAIN ROOM BRASIL PARTY ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊

#samba #axé #carnaval #bailefunk #favelavibes #batucada

★ GIRASSOL (Axé / Bahia) ★

Véritable marmite bouillonnante de rythmes, Girassol est le nouveau groupe d’Axé à Paris !

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/gyra_so

★ BLOCO BAFAFA (Carnaval vibes Brazil) ★

Nouveau bloco parisien qui promet de vous faire voyager au Brésil au rythme des musiques de carnaval !!

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/bafafaparis

★ DJ ASTURIA (Brazil vibes & Baile Funk) ★

La brésilienne DJ Astúria a mixé déstile un parfait pour voyager et danser sur les rythmes enflammés de l’été brésilien.

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/djasturia/

★ ATELIER PIÈCES RADIO (Samba/Classicos BR/MPB/Electro Br) ★

Jeune collectif de brésiliens en français s’inspirant de House do Brasil, Latino, Afro mais aussi des sons plus classiques brésiliens !

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/atelier.pieces

⌲ https://soundcloud.com/atelierpiecesradio

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/rob1.dmz

⌲ https://on.soundcloud.com/XHmNJ

◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ CONTRE SOIREE TROPICAL JUNGLE ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊

#latino #afro #caribbean #reggaeton #afrobeats #dancehall #shatta

★ MIXITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton / Caribbean / Afro Urban / Baile Funk) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée.

⌲ https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio

★ BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Baile Funk / Urban Latino / Dancehall) ★

Bruno Puppis propose un mélange de sonorités actuelles brésiliennes qui vont du Baile Funk à les productions électroniques, tout en restant toujours attentif aux tubes de son pays natal qui font kiffer « a galera » sur le dance-floor !!

⌲ https://soundcloud.com/user-50861367

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical Mix) ★

Nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux.

⌲ http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

Billetterie

20h-22h 8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place

Après 22h 12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place

Lien https://link.dice.fm/fb757a45aba2

Infos pratiques

Le Mazette 69 port de la Râpée 75012 Paris

Gare de Lyon (1/14) Bercy (14/6) Gare d’Austerlitz (5/10)

