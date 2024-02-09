Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Brasil Party spécial Carnaval !! Le Mazette Paris

Catégorie d’Évènement:
Brasil Party spécial Carnaval !! Le Mazette Paris

Brasil Party spécial Carnaval !! Le Mazette Paris, vendredi 9 février 2024.

Brasil Party spécial Carnaval !! BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL avec lives et DJs vendredi 9 février dans la belle péniche Le Mazette à Gare de Lyon avec une capacité de 900 personnes grâce à ces 2 salles et terrasse !! Vendredi 9 février, 20h00 Le Mazette 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-02-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T23:59:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-09T23:59:00+01:00

★★★★★★ BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL ★★★★★★
◮ Brazil ◮ Carnaval ◮ Axé ◮ Swingueira ◮ Baile Funk ◮ AfroLatino ◮
۞ ۞ VEND. 9 FEV. ۞ LE MAZETTE (Paris 12) ۞ 20H-4H ۞ ۞

Viva o Carnaval !! BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL avec lives et DJs de 20h à l’aube le vendredi 9 février dans la belle péniche Le Mazette à Gare de Lyon avec une capacité de 900 personnes grâce à ces 2 salles et terrasse !!

Super festa avec muita alegria, folia e caipirinha pour voyager au Brésil et les tropiques avec plusieurs ambiances entre batucada, samba, axé, ou baile funk dans la salle 1 et Clubbing Urban Tropical Mix entre reggaeton, dancehall, shatta et afro-vibes dans la salle 2 !!

★|★▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ PROGRAMME ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬★|★

◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ MAIN ROOM BRASIL PARTY ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊
#samba #axé #carnaval #bailefunk #favelavibes #batucada

★ GIRASSOL (Axé / Bahia) ★
Véritable marmite bouillonnante de rythmes, Girassol est le nouveau groupe d’Axé à Paris !
https://www.instagram.com/gyra_so

★ BLOCO BAFAFA (Carnaval vibes Brazil) ★
Nouveau bloco parisien qui promet de vous faire voyager au Brésil au rythme des musiques de carnaval !!
https://www.instagram.com/bafafaparis

★ DJ ASTURIA (Brazil vibes & Baile Funk) ★
La brésilienne DJ Astúria a mixé déstile un parfait pour voyager et danser sur les rythmes enflammés de l’été brésilien.
https://www.instagram.com/djasturia/

★ ATELIER PIÈCES RADIO (Samba/Classicos BR/MPB/Electro Br) ★
Jeune collectif de brésiliens en français s’inspirant de House do Brasil, Latino, Afro mais aussi des sons plus classiques brésiliens !
https://www.instagram.com/atelier.pieces
https://soundcloud.com/atelierpiecesradio
https://www.instagram.com/rob1.dmz
https://on.soundcloud.com/XHmNJ

◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ CONTRE SOIREE TROPICAL JUNGLE ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊
#latino #afro #caribbean #reggaeton #afrobeats #dancehall #shatta

★ MIXITY by GROOVALIZACION DJs (Reggaeton / Caribbean / Afro Urban / Baile Funk) ★
Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée.
https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio

★ BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Baile Funk / Urban Latino / Dancehall) ★
Bruno Puppis propose un mélange de sonorités actuelles brésiliennes qui vont du Baile Funk à les productions électroniques, tout en restant toujours attentif aux tubes de son pays natal qui font kiffer « a galera » sur le dance-floor !!
https://soundcloud.com/user-50861367

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical Mix) ★
Nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux.
http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

___________________
Billetterie

20h-22h 8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place
Après 22h 12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place
Lien https://link.dice.fm/fb757a45aba2
___________________
Infos pratiques
Le Mazette 69 port de la Râpée 75012 Paris
Gare de Lyon (1/14) Bercy (14/6) Gare d’Austerlitz (5/10)

