Projection mapping et feu d’artifice Centre-ville Brantôme en Périgord
Projection mapping et feu d’artifice Centre-ville, 16 décembre 2023, Brantôme en Périgord.
Illumination de l’Abbaye à 18h30 puis feu d’artifice à 19h..
2023-12-16
Centre-ville
Brantôme en Périgord 24310 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Illumination of the Abbey at 6:30 pm and fireworks at 7 pm.
Iluminación de la Abadía a las 18:30 horas y fuegos artificiales a las 19:00 horas.
Beleuchtung der Abtei um 18:30 Uhr, anschließend Feuerwerk um 19:00 Uhr.
