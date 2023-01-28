BRADERIE SAINT MARTIN DE LONDRES Saint-Martin-de-Londres Saint-Martin-de-Londres Saint-Martin-de-Londres
Braderie du Secours Catholique, samedi 28 janvier 2023, 7 Plan du Claustre à Saint-Martin-de-Londres de 9h30 à 12h30.
+33 4 67 55 61 21
