Braderie Emmaüs Parthenay Emmaüs Parthenay Châtillon-sur-Thouet
Catégories d’Évènement:
Braderie Emmaüs Parthenay Emmaüs Parthenay Châtillon-sur-Thouet, mardi 5 mars 2024.
Braderie Emmaüs Parthenay Emmaüs Parthenay Châtillon-sur-Thouet Deux-Sèvres
Entrée libre
– Vente à -30% 05, 06 et 08 mars 2024 de 13h30 à 17h30
– Vente à -50% 09 mars 2024 de 10h30 à 17h30 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-05
fin : 2024-03-09
Emmaüs Parthenay 26 Route de Bressuire
Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine emmaus.parthenay79@gmail.com
L’événement Braderie Emmaüs Parthenay Châtillon-sur-Thouet a été mis à jour le 2024-02-28 par CC Parthenay Gâtine