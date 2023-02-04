Braderie aux livres Saint-Pol-de-Léon Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Braderie aux livres Saint-Pol-de-Léon, 4 février 2023, Saint-Pol-de-Léon .
Braderie aux livres
Place Michel Colomb Salle Michel Colomb Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère Salle Michel Colomb Place Michel Colomb
2023-02-04 10:00:00 – 2023-02-04 16:00:00
Salle Michel Colomb Place Michel Colomb
Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Finistère
Ouvert à tous.
+33 2 98 69 14 74 http://www.mediatheque-saintpoldeleon.fr/
Salle Michel Colomb Place Michel Colomb Saint-Pol-de-Léon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-21 par