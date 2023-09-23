FÊTE DE BRABANT-LE-ROI Brabant-le-Roi, 23 septembre 2023, Brabant-le-Roi.

Brabant-le-Roi,Meuse

Fête de Brabant-le-Roi :

– samedi à partir de 20h : Groupe de Rock et feu d’artifice.

– dimanche à partir de 14h : après midi rétro avec exposition de vieilles voitures, jeux d’antan, château gonflable, animation de rue, tir à la carabine.

Restauration et buvette sur place tout le week-end.

Entrée gratuite.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-23 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . 0 EUR.

Brabant-le-Roi 55800 Meuse Grand Est



Brabant-le-Roi Festival:

– saturday from 8pm: Rock band and fireworks.

– sunday from 2pm: retro afternoon with old car exhibition, old-time games, bouncy castle, street entertainment, rifle shooting.

Food and refreshments on site all weekend.

Free admission.

Fiesta de Brabant-le-Roi :

– sábado a partir de las 20.00 h: banda de rock y fuegos artificiales.

– domingo a partir de las 14:00: tarde retro con exposición de coches antiguos, juegos antiguos, castillo hinchable, animaciones callejeras, tiro con carabina.

Restauración y refrescos in situ durante todo el fin de semana.

Entrada gratuita.

Fest in Brabant-le-Roi :

– samstag ab 20 Uhr: Rockgruppe und Feuerwerk.

– sonntag ab 14 Uhr: Retro-Nachmittag mit Oldtimer-Ausstellung, Spielen aus vergangenen Zeiten, Hüpfburg, Straßenanimation, Gewehrschießen.

Verpflegung und Getränke vor Ort während des gesamten Wochenendes.

Freier Eintritt.

