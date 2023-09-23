FÊTE DE BRABANT-LE-ROI Brabant-le-Roi
Fête de Brabant-le-Roi :
– samedi à partir de 20h : Groupe de Rock et feu d’artifice.
– dimanche à partir de 14h : après midi rétro avec exposition de vieilles voitures, jeux d’antan, château gonflable, animation de rue, tir à la carabine.
Restauration et buvette sur place tout le week-end.
Entrée gratuite.. Tout public
Brabant-le-Roi Festival:
– saturday from 8pm: Rock band and fireworks.
– sunday from 2pm: retro afternoon with old car exhibition, old-time games, bouncy castle, street entertainment, rifle shooting.
Food and refreshments on site all weekend.
Free admission.
Fiesta de Brabant-le-Roi :
– sábado a partir de las 20.00 h: banda de rock y fuegos artificiales.
– domingo a partir de las 14:00: tarde retro con exposición de coches antiguos, juegos antiguos, castillo hinchable, animaciones callejeras, tiro con carabina.
Restauración y refrescos in situ durante todo el fin de semana.
Entrada gratuita.
Fest in Brabant-le-Roi :
– samstag ab 20 Uhr: Rockgruppe und Feuerwerk.
– sonntag ab 14 Uhr: Retro-Nachmittag mit Oldtimer-Ausstellung, Spielen aus vergangenen Zeiten, Hüpfburg, Straßenanimation, Gewehrschießen.
Verpflegung und Getränke vor Ort während des gesamten Wochenendes.
Freier Eintritt.
