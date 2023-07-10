Sortie naturaliste avec Sciences Nath’ en Aubrac Bozouls Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

Bozouls Sortie naturaliste avec Sciences Nath’ en Aubrac Bozouls, 10 juillet 2023, Bozouls. Bozouls,Aveyron Botanique, géologie, milieux et paysages. Médiation scientifique – Inscription obligatoire.

2023-07-10 fin : 2023-07-10 . 20 EUR. Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie



Botany, geology, environments and landscapes. Scientific mediation – Registration required Botánica, geología, entornos y paisajes. Mediación científica – Inscripción obligatoria Botanik, Geologie, Lebensräume und Landschaften. Wissenschaftsvermittlung – Anmeldung erforderlich Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT Terres d’Aveyron Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron, Bozouls Autres Adresse Ville Bozouls Departement Aveyron Lieu Ville Bozouls

Bozouls Aveyron https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bozouls/