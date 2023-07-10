Sortie naturaliste avec Sciences Nath’ en Aubrac Bozouls
Sortie naturaliste avec Sciences Nath’ en Aubrac Bozouls, 10 juillet 2023, Bozouls.
Bozouls,Aveyron
Botanique, géologie, milieux et paysages. Médiation scientifique – Inscription obligatoire.
2023-07-10 fin : 2023-07-10 . 20 EUR.
Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie
Botany, geology, environments and landscapes. Scientific mediation – Registration required
Botánica, geología, entornos y paisajes. Mediación científica – Inscripción obligatoria
Botanik, Geologie, Lebensräume und Landschaften. Wissenschaftsvermittlung – Anmeldung erforderlich
