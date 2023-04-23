Fête du chant traditionnel Bovel Bovel Catégories d’Évènement: Bovel

Ille-et-Vilaine Bovel . L’Epille organise la 27è edition de la Fête du Chant traditionnel.

Au programme : stages, conférences, joute chantée, forum des associations, fest-noz, rondes chantées, concert, randonnée chantée…

Nouveauté : un spectacle jeune public le dimanche 23 avril. contact@epille.com +33 6 49 74 23 95 http://www.epille.com/ Bovel

