2023-04-19 – 2023-04-23
L’Epille organise la 27è edition de la Fête du Chant traditionnel.
Au programme : stages, conférences, joute chantée, forum des associations, fest-noz, rondes chantées, concert, randonnée chantée…
Nouveauté : un spectacle jeune public le dimanche 23 avril.
contact@epille.com +33 6 49 74 23 95 http://www.epille.com/
