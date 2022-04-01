Bovary Giromagny Giromagny
Bovary Espace la Savoureuse 7 rue des casernes Giromagny
7 EUR Avec Flaubert c’est un roman, avec Tiago Rodrigues c’est du théâtre écrit aujourd’hui où se mélangent les époques, réalité (vrai procès) et fiction.
contact@theatredupilier.com +33 3 84 28 39 42 https://www.theatredupilier.com/
