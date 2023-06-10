INITIATION À L’AQUARELLE AU PAYS DES LIBELLULES Bouzey Sanchey, 10 juin 2023, Sanchey.

Sanchey,Vosges

L’étang de la Comtesse étale ses eaux romantiques au creux d’un vallon, entre forêt et tourbière. C’est un lieu somme toute idéal pour allier découverte naturaliste et perception artistique. Voilà en tout cas ce que nous vous proposons, à l’occasion de la fête de la biodiversité d’Épinal, avec la complicité de l’aquarelliste Françoise Buisson. Venez avec votre matériel ou profitez de celui que nous mettons à disposition, prenons ensemble le temps de profiter de la vue et de l’interpréter selon votre sensibilité. Attention : le nombre de places est limité.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-10 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Bouzey route de Renauvoid

Sanchey 88390 Vosges Grand Est



L’étang de la Comtesse spreads its romantic waters in the hollow of a valley, between forest and peat bog. It’s an ideal place to combine naturalistic discovery and artistic perception. In any case, that’s what we’re proposing, on the occasion of Épinal’s biodiversity festival, with the complicity of watercolorist Françoise Buisson. Bring your own equipment, or use the one we’ve made available, and together we’ll take the time to enjoy the view and interpret it according to your own sensitivity. Please note: places are limited.

El Etang de la Comtesse extiende sus románticas aguas en la hondonada de un valle, entre bosque y turbera. En definitiva, es un lugar ideal para combinar el descubrimiento natural y la percepción artística. En cualquier caso, eso es lo que proponemos para el Festival de la Biodiversidad de Épinal, con la ayuda de la acuarelista Françoise Buisson. Traiga su propio equipo o utilice el que ponemos a su disposición, y juntos nos tomaremos el tiempo necesario para disfrutar del paisaje e interpretarlo según su propia sensibilidad. Atención: el número de plazas es limitado.

Der Étang de la Comtesse breitet sein romantisches Wasser in einem Tal zwischen Wald und Moor aus. Es ist ein idealer Ort, um naturkundliche Entdeckungen mit künstlerischer Wahrnehmung zu verbinden. Genau das bieten wir Ihnen anlässlich des Fests der Artenvielfalt in Épinal in Zusammenarbeit mit der Aquarellmalerin Françoise Buisson an. Bringen Sie Ihre Ausrüstung mit oder nutzen Sie die von uns zur Verfügung gestellte, nehmen wir uns gemeinsam die Zeit, die Aussicht zu genießen und sie entsprechend Ihrer Sensibilität zu interpretieren. Achtung: Die Anzahl der Plätze ist begrenzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-04 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION