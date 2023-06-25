Concert « Chansons et histoires d’Alsace » 3 place du Château, 25 juin 2023, Bouxwiller.

Jean-Pierre Albrecht, troubadour des temps modernes, emmène son auditoire à travers l’Alsace pour un charmant voyage bilingue fait de chansons et d’histoires d’un autre temps. Il s’accompagne, tour à tour, d’instruments, comme la guitare ou l’accordéon..

2023-06-25 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . 0 EUR.

3 place du Château

Bouxwiller 67330 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Jean-Pierre Albrecht, a modern-day troubadour, takes his audience on a charming bilingual journey through Alsace with songs and stories from another time. He is accompanied by instruments such as the guitar or the accordion.

Jean-Pierre Albrecht, un trovador moderno, lleva a su público en un encantador viaje bilingüe a través de Alsacia con canciones e historias de otro tiempo. Le acompañan instrumentos como la guitarra y el acordeón.

Jean-Pierre Albrecht, ein moderner Troubadour, nimmt seine Zuhörer mit auf eine charmante zweisprachige Reise durch das Elsass, die aus Liedern und Geschichten aus einer anderen Zeit besteht. Dabei wird er abwechselnd von Instrumenten wie Gitarre oder Akkordeon begleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par Office de tourisme intercommunal de Hanau-La Petite Pierre