Danse Stammtisch MYOTIS explorations 5 place du Château, 12 mai 2023, Bouxwiller.

Le principe du Stammtisch : à l’issue d’une résidence, l’équipe artistique accueillie présente au public son travail en cours, sa recherche et ses interrogations. Dans un deuxième temps, publics et artistes se réunissent autour d’une table et partagent leurs impressions, un verre et un repas !.

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 . EUR.

5 place du Château

Bouxwiller 67330 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



The principle of the Stammtisch: at the end of a residency, the artistic team presents to the public its work in progress, its research and its questions. Afterwards, the public and the artists meet around a table and share their impressions, a drink and a meal!

El principio de la Stammtisch: al final de una residencia, el equipo artístico anfitrión presenta al público sus trabajos en curso, sus investigaciones y sus preguntas. Después, el público y los artistas se reúnen en torno a una mesa y comparten sus impresiones, una bebida y una comida

Das Prinzip des Stammtischs: Am Ende einer Residenz stellt das aufgenommene Künstlerteam dem Publikum seine aktuelle Arbeit, seine Forschung und seine Fragen vor. In einem zweiten Schritt kommen Publikum und Künstler an einem Tisch zusammen und teilen ihre Eindrücke, ein Glas und ein Essen!

Mise à jour le 2022-10-25 par Office de tourisme intercommunal de Hanau-La Petite Pierre