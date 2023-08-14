Atelier tournage sur bois Boutique « L’art et la matière » Fay-sur-Lignon
Fay-sur-Lignon,Haute-Loire
Sécurité, techniques de travail et réalisation d’un objet au choix: stylo, brosse à dent, bougeoir…
A partir de 14 ans.
Informations et réservation auprès de Fabien au 06 24 43 85 97.
2023-08-14 09:00:00 fin : 2023-08-14 . EUR.
Boutique « L’art et la matière » Le bourg
Fay-sur-Lignon 43430 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Safety, working techniques and creation of an object of your choice: pen, toothbrush, candleholder…
Ages 14 and up.
Information and booking with Fabien on 06 24 43 85 97
Seguridad, técnicas de trabajo y realización de un objeto a elegir: bolígrafo, cepillo de dientes, portavelas, etc.
A partir de 14 años.
Información y reservas con Fabien en el 06 24 43 85 97
Sicherheit, Arbeitstechniken und Herstellung eines Objekts nach Wahl: Kugelschreiber, Zahnbürste, Kerzenhalter…
Ab 14 Jahren.
Informationen und Reservierung bei Fabien unter 06 24 43 85 97
