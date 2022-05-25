BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Longwy Longwy
BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Longwy, 25 mai 2022, Longwy.
BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy
2022-05-25 09:00:00 – 2022-05-25 18:00:00 Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre
Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Evènement incontournable pour tous les passionnés des émaux de Longwy.
Vente de pièces de Longwy (émaux et faïences – XIXème siècle et XXème siècle) et belle brocante.
+33 6 89 39 54 19
Longwy Passions
Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par