BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Longwy, 25 mai 2022, Longwy.

BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy
2022-05-25 09:00:00 – 2022-05-25 18:00:00 Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre
Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

 

Evènement incontournable pour tous les passionnés des émaux de Longwy.
Vente de pièces de Longwy (émaux et faïences – XIXème siècle et XXème siècle) et belle brocante.

+33 6 89 39 54 19

Longwy Passions
Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par