BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Longwy, 25 mai 2022, Longwy. BOURSE DES ÉMAUX, FAÏENCES DE LONGWY ET BELLE BROCANTE Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy

2022-05-25 09:00:00 – 2022-05-25 18:00:00 Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Evènement incontournable pour tous les passionnés des émaux de Longwy.

Vente de pièces de Longwy (émaux et faïences – XIXème siècle et XXème siècle) et belle brocante. +33 6 89 39 54 19 Longwy Passions

Salle Bassompierre 38 rue Legendre Longwy

