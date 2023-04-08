BOURSE D’ÉCHANGES AUTO-MOTO RÉTRO Vagney Vagney OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES Vagney Catégories d’Évènement: Vagney

Vosges Vagney 6 EUR Achat-vente de pièces détachées pour véhicules et cycles anciens. Exposition Autos et Motos des années 1930 à 1950. Restauration sur place. Samedi fin 18h, dimanche 17h.

Nouveauté cette année ! 1er concours d’élégance !!! contact@retroloisirslignebleue.fr +33 6 89 46 93 31 https://www.retroloisirslignebleue.fr/ Rétro loisirs ligne bleue

