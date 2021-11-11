Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Drôme, Saint-Restitut Bourse aux jouets Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Saint-Restitut

Bourse aux jouets Saint-Restitut, 11 novembre 2021, Saint-Restitut. Bourse aux jouets Saint-Restitut

2021-11-11 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2021-11-11 17:00:00 17:00:00

Saint-Restitut Drôme Saint-Restitut L’association Les Petites Pattes d’Agnès FERAUD organise une bourse aux jouets, à son local situé à Saint-Restitut, afin de pouvoir aider plus d’animaux en détresse. info@lespetitespattesaf.com +33 6 51 41 58 69 http://www.lespetitespattesaf.com/ Saint-Restitut

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-04 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Saint-Restitut Autres Lieu Saint-Restitut Adresse Ville Saint-Restitut lieuville Saint-Restitut