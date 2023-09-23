Soirée Jazz Rock et Blues Bourgnac, 23 septembre 2023, Bourgnac.

Bourgnac,Dordogne

Soirée Jazz Rock et Blues avec Christophe Barrere et le Drive n’blues Band : repas avec concert à 20h, salle des fêtes. Menu: jambon rôti, haricots couenne, dessert, vin et café.

Tarifs: 12€/ad, 6€/enf -6 ans. Rés : 06 43 01 57 67. Bourgnac animation.

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

Bourgnac 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Jazz Rock and Blues evening with Christophe Barrere and the Drive n’blues Band: meal with concert at 8pm, salle des fêtes. Menu: roast ham, beans, dessert, wine and coffee.

Price: 12?/ad, 6?/child -6 yrs. Res : 06 43 01 57 67. Bourgnac animation

Velada de Jazz Rock y Blues con Christophe Barrere y la Drive n’blues Band: comida con concierto a las 20 h, sala de fiestas. Menú: jamón asado, judías, postre, vino y café.

Precios: 12 por adulto, 6 por niño menor de 6 años. Reservas: 06 43 01 57 67. Animación en Bourgnac

Jazz Rock und Blues Abend mit Christophe Barrere und der Drive n’blues Band: Essen mit Konzert um 20 Uhr im Festsaal. Menü: Schinkenbraten, Schweinsbohnen, Dessert, Wein und Kaffee.

Preis: 12 Euro/Jugendlicher, 6 Euro/Kind unter 6 Jahren. Res: 06 43 01 57 67. Bourgnac Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-08-15 par Vallée de l’Isle