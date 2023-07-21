Les Prés Fichaux totalement mytho ! Place Parmentier, 21 juillet 2023, Bourges.

Le jardin des Prés-Fichaux vous invite à écouter ses histoires qui font la part belle à la mythologie. A la poursuite du dieu Pan, perce le secret de la nymphe Syrinx ! Atelier à partir de 6 ans, durée de 2 heures..

2023-07-21

Place Parmentier

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Prés-Fichaux garden invites you to listen to its stories, which focus on mythology. In pursuit of the god Pan, discover the secret of the nymph Syrinx! Workshop from 6 years old, duration 2 hours.

El jardín de Prés-Fichaux le invita a escuchar sus historias, centradas en la mitología. En busca del dios Pan, ¡descubra el secreto de la ninfa Syrinx! Taller a partir de 6 años, duración 2 horas.

Der Garten von Prés-Fichaux lädt dich ein, seinen Geschichten zu lauschen, in denen die Mythologie eine große Rolle spielt. Verfolge den Gott Pan und lüfte das Geheimnis der Nymphe Syrinx! Workshop ab 6 Jahren, Dauer 2 Stunden.

