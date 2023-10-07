Octobre Rose : marche rose, ciné débat Bourg Urrugne, 7 octobre 2023, Urrugne.

Urrugne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Nesk à Pailletes et la Mairie d’Urrugne proposent :

9h30 : Accueil café et crêpes pour une matinée d’initiation au rugby au stade d’Urrugne offerte par l’école de rugby Urrunarak.

Apéro pintxos au profit de l’association Nesk à paillettes.

A partir de 14h30, place de la mairie : stand prévention et vente de goodies

15h : échauffement avec un spectacle de danse thérapie animé par les adhérent-e-s

15h30 : départ de la marche « Rose » de 5km, inscription sur place.

17h00 : goûter offert par la mairie

19h00 : Pintxo pote avec Amak lagunak & Ciné-débat à 20h avec le Dr Minne (oncologue CHCB) à la suite du film-documentaire Person’Elles au cinéma Itsas Mendi.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

Bourg

Urrugne 64122 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Nesk à Pailletes and Urrugne town council propose :

9:30am: Welcome coffee and crêpes for a morning of rugby initiation at the Urrugne stadium offered by the Urrunarak rugby school.

Aperitif pintxos in aid of the Nesk à paillettes association.

From 2.30pm, Place de la Mairie: prevention stand and sale of goodies

3 p.m.: warm-up with a dance therapy show led by our members

3.30pm: start of the 5km « Pink » walk, on-site registration.

5:00 pm: snack offered by the town hall

7:00 p.m.: Pintxo pote with Amak lagunak & Film-debate at 8:00 p.m. with Dr. Minne (CHCB oncologist) following the documentary film Person?Elles at the Itsas Mendi cinema

Nesk à Pailletes y el Ayuntamiento de Urrugne ofrecen :

9h30: Bienvenida con café y crêpes para una mañana de iniciación al rugby en el estadio de Urrugne ofrecida por la escuela de rugby de Urrunarak.

Apéro pintxos a beneficio de la asociación Nesk à paillettes.

A partir de las 14.30 h, plaza de la Mairie: stand de prevención y venta de golosinas

15:00 h: calentamiento con un espectáculo de danzaterapia a cargo de nuestros miembros

15.30 h: salida de la marcha « Rosa » de 5 km, inscripción in situ.

17.00 h: merienda ofrecida por el ayuntamiento

19h: Pintxo pote con Amak lagunak & Cine-debate a las 20h con la Dra Minne (oncóloga del CHCB) después del documental Person?Elles en el cine Itsas Mendi

Nesk à Pailletes und das Rathaus von Urrugne bieten :

9:30 Uhr: Empfang mit Kaffee und Crêpes für eine morgendliche Einführung in den Rugbysport im Stadion von Urrugne, die von der Rugbyschule Urrunarak angeboten wird.

Aperitif mit Pintxos zu Gunsten des Vereins Nesk à paillettes.

Ab 14.30 Uhr, Rathausplatz: Präventionsstand und Verkauf von Goodies

15 Uhr: Aufwärmen mit einer Tanztherapie-Show, die von den Mitgliedern animiert wird

15:30 Uhr: Start der 5 km langen Wanderung « Rose », Anmeldung vor Ort.

17.00 Uhr: Von der Stadtverwaltung angebotener Imbiss

19.00 Uhr: Pintxo pote mit Amak lagunak & Kinodebatte um 20 Uhr mit Dr. Minne (Onkologe CHCB) im Anschluss an den Dokumentarfilm Person?Elles im Kino Itsas Mendi

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque