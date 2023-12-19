Atelier du bouquet – workshop bourg Saint-Christophe-le-Chaudry, 19 décembre 2023, Saint-Christophe-le-Chaudry.

Saint-Christophe-le-Chaudry,Cher

L’école du bouquet vous propose un atelier avec Catherine Joyaux Corselli.

Mardi 2023-12-19 14:30:00 fin : 2023-12-19 16:30:00. 38 EUR.

bourg

Saint-Christophe-le-Chaudry 18270 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The school of the bouquet proposes you a workshop with Catherine Joyaux Corselli

La Escuela del Ramo ofrece un taller con Catherine Joyaux Corselli

Die Straußschule bietet Ihnen einen Workshop mit Catherine Joyaux Corselli an

