Week end paysan Bourg Barcus
Week end paysan Bourg Barcus, 12 août 2023, Barcus.
Barcus,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Programme:
9h au tiers-lieu : introduction avec les chiffres clefs de l’agriculture à Barcus, café offert.
10h30 CUMA Larraja : les jeunes qui s’installent et solidarités agricoles
12h30 place Merkalekua : atelier pastetx et buvette
15h La Chapelle : innovations agricoles
19h : burger paysan
Circuit gourmand de 9h à 18h..
2023-08-12 fin : 2023-08-12 20:00:00. EUR.
Bourg
Barcus 64130 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Program:
9am at the « tiers-lieu »: introduction with key figures on agriculture in Barcus, coffee offered.
10:30 am CUMA Larraja: young people setting up and agricultural solidarity
12:30 p.m. Place Merkalekua: pastetx workshop and refreshment bar
3pm La Chapelle: agricultural innovations
7pm: peasant burger
Gourmet circuit from 9am to 6pm.
Programa:
9h en el « tiers-lieu »: introducción con las figuras clave para la agricultura en Barcus, café ofrecido.
10h30 CUMA Larraja: instalación de jóvenes y solidaridad agrícola
12h30 Lugar Merkalekua: taller de pastetx y barra de refrescos
15h00 La Chapelle: innovaciones agrícolas
19.00 h: hamburguesa de los agricultores
Gourmet tour de 9h a 18h
Programm:
9 Uhr im tiers-lieu: Einführung mit den Schlüsselzahlen der Landwirtschaft in Barcus, kostenloser Kaffee.
10.30 Uhr CUMA Larraja: Junge Menschen, die sich niederlassen, und Solidarität in der Landwirtschaft
12.30 Uhr Place Merkalekua: Pastetx-Workshop und Erfrischungsstand
15 Uhr La Chapelle: Innovationen in der Landwirtschaft
19 Uhr: Bauernburger
Gourmet-Rundgang von 9 bis 18 Uhr.
