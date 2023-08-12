Week end paysan Bourg Barcus, 12 août 2023, Barcus.

Barcus,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Programme:

9h au tiers-lieu : introduction avec les chiffres clefs de l’agriculture à Barcus, café offert.

10h30 CUMA Larraja : les jeunes qui s’installent et solidarités agricoles

12h30 place Merkalekua : atelier pastetx et buvette

15h La Chapelle : innovations agricoles

19h : burger paysan

Circuit gourmand de 9h à 18h..

2023-08-12 fin : 2023-08-12 20:00:00. EUR.

Bourg

Barcus 64130 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Program:

9am at the « tiers-lieu »: introduction with key figures on agriculture in Barcus, coffee offered.

10:30 am CUMA Larraja: young people setting up and agricultural solidarity

12:30 p.m. Place Merkalekua: pastetx workshop and refreshment bar

3pm La Chapelle: agricultural innovations

7pm: peasant burger

Gourmet circuit from 9am to 6pm.

Programa:

9h en el « tiers-lieu »: introducción con las figuras clave para la agricultura en Barcus, café ofrecido.

10h30 CUMA Larraja: instalación de jóvenes y solidaridad agrícola

12h30 Lugar Merkalekua: taller de pastetx y barra de refrescos

15h00 La Chapelle: innovaciones agrícolas

19.00 h: hamburguesa de los agricultores

Gourmet tour de 9h a 18h

Programm:

9 Uhr im tiers-lieu: Einführung mit den Schlüsselzahlen der Landwirtschaft in Barcus, kostenloser Kaffee.

10.30 Uhr CUMA Larraja: Junge Menschen, die sich niederlassen, und Solidarität in der Landwirtschaft

12.30 Uhr Place Merkalekua: Pastetx-Workshop und Erfrischungsstand

15 Uhr La Chapelle: Innovationen in der Landwirtschaft

19 Uhr: Bauernburger

Gourmet-Rundgang von 9 bis 18 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque