Randonnée gourmande 62 chemin Pagnou, 9 septembre 2023, Boumourt.

Parcours marcheurs.

18h Parcours familles à 18h

Ces itinéraires sont jalonnés de pauses gourmandes et d’animations en lien avec le patrimoine et le territoire : lecture de paysage, animation musicale, visite d’une ferme, découverte du patrimoine local…

20h30 Repas fermier autour de braséros avec les agriculteurs des Marchés de Producteurs de Pays et Bienvenue à la Ferme, le tout au son du groupe BLACK LIGHTS..

2023-09-09 à ; fin : 2023-09-09 . EUR.

62 chemin Pagnou L’Esbariade

Boumourt 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Walking course.

18h Family route at 18h

These itineraries are punctuated by gourmet breaks and animations linked to the heritage and the territory: landscape reading, musical animation, visit of a farm, discovery of the local heritage…

20:30 Farmers’ meal around braséros with the farmers of the « Marchés de Producteurs de Pays » and « Bienvenue à la Ferme », all to the sound of the BLACK LIGHTS band.

Ruta de los senderistas.

ruta familiar a las 18 h

Estos itinerarios están jalonados por pausas gastronómicas y actividades relacionadas con el patrimonio y la zona: lectura de paisajes, actividades musicales, visita a una granja, descubrimiento del patrimonio local…

20h30 Comida campesina en torno a braséros con los campesinos de los « Marchés de Producteurs de Pays » y « Bienvenue à la Ferme », al son del grupo BLACK LIGHTS.

Parcours für Wanderer.

18 Uhr Parcours für Familien um 18 Uhr

Diese Routen sind mit Schlemmerpausen und Animationen in Verbindung mit dem Kulturerbe und der Region gesäumt: Landschaftslesung, musikalische Animation, Besuch eines Bauernhofs, Entdeckung des lokalen Kulturerbes…

20.30 Uhr Bauernmahlzeit mit Braséros mit den Landwirten der Marchés de Producteurs de Pays und Bienvenue à la Ferme, begleitet von der Band BLACK LIGHTS.

