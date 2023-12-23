Mini-ferme organisée par l’Union Maximoise des Commerces et Artisans Boulodrome Prince Bertil (face à Fatto Bene) Sainte-Maxime, 23 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Découvrez une expérience inoubliable à la Mini Ferme de l’UMCA..

2023-12-23 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-27 19:00:00. .

Boulodrome Prince Bertil (face à Fatto Bene)

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Discover an unforgettable experience at the UMCA Mini Farm.



Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas by meeting adorable animals in a magical atmosphere, ideal for the whole family! It’s the perfect place to share moments of joy and discovery with your loved ones.



Children will marvel at the animals, and adults will rediscover their childlike spirit. Join us to create unforgettable memories and feel the Christmas spirit that reigns here.



The UMCA Mini Farm is the ideal destination for a #MagicalChristmas with your family. Don’t miss this unique experience!

Descubra una experiencia inolvidable en la minigranja UMCA.

Entdecken Sie ein unvergessliches Erlebnis auf der Mini-Farm der UMCA.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime