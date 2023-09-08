Salon de l’Auto Boulodrome et parking Prince Bertil, Théâtre de la Mer, Aire des Magnoti et promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 8 septembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Boulodrome et parking Prince Bertil, Théâtre de la Mer, Aire des Magnoti et promenade A. Simon-Lorière

On the occasion of the new season, Sainte-Maxime opens the season of motor shows that will then be deployed throughout the French Riviera. The opportunity to discover in preview the novelties of the manufacturers with more than 200 models on display.



A reference for all lovers of beautiful bodywork in a unique setting facing the Mediterranean Sea!



Some will perhaps be tempted by a silent or electric model while others will invite themselves just for the pleasure of the eyes, anyway, do not miss this unmissable meeting!



Whether you’re a sedan, SUV, sporty, coupe or a wagon, you’ll find the right vehicle for you.



Exhibitors : Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Mercedes, Smart, Jeep , Alpha Roméo, Opel, DS, Citroën, Fiat, Mini, Lanrover, Jaguar, Ligier, Casalivi, Peugeot, Nissan, MG, Volvo, Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Ford, motorcycles Yadea, Van et Fourgons : Eco Campers + La strada + megamobile.

