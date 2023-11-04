Maxime Geek Univers Boulodrome du Prince Bertil Sainte-Maxime
Maxime Geek Univers Boulodrome du Prince Bertil Sainte-Maxime, 4 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.
Sainte-Maxime,Var
Les différents univers de la culture geek se retrouvent à nouveau le temps d’un week-end à Sainte-Maxime !.
2023-11-04 09:30:00 fin : 2023-11-05 19:00:00. .
Boulodrome du Prince Bertil Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer
Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
The different worlds of geek culture meet again for a weekend in Sainte-Maxime !
Spend a fun and immersive weekend during this new edition. Many animations and initiations, specialized stands, open-access arcade terminals, video game tournaments, virtual reality, workshops for the youngest, (re)discover this event AND HAVE FUN WITH YOUR FAMILY!
Los diferentes mundos de la cultura friki vuelven a reunirse durante un fin de semana en Sainte-Maxime
Die verschiedenen Welten der Geek-Kultur treffen sich wieder für ein Wochenende in Sainte-Maxime!
