Vide-grenier sur le parking de la Piscine Boulevard Voltaire Brive-la-Gaillarde, 3 septembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Vide-grenier sur le parking de la Piscine municipale. Tarif inchangé : 2 € le mètre (maxi 6 m.) Renseignements: 06.84.39.96.57 ou mlavarde@orange.fr..

2023-09-03 à ; fin : 2023-09-03 . .

Boulevard Voltaire

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Garage sale in the parking lot of the municipal swimming pool. Price unchanged: 2? per meter (max. 6 m.) Information: 06.84.39.96.57 or mlavarde@orange.fr.

Venta de garaje en el aparcamiento de la piscina municipal. Precio sin cambios: 2? por metro (máx. 6 m.) Información: 06.84.39.96.57 o mlavarde@orange.fr.

Flohmarkt auf dem Parkplatz des städtischen Schwimmbads. Unveränderter Preis: 2 ? pro Meter (max. 6 m.) Informationen: 06.84.39.96.57 oder mlavarde@orange.fr.

