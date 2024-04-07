Mutxiko Boulevard Victor Hugo Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 7 avril 2024, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La Ville de Saint-Jean-de-Luz propose un nouveau rendez-vous dédié aux Mutxiko le dimanche 7 avril 2023 à 11h30, aux halles, avec Lafitte, Irungaray, Etcheverry.

Pour cette nouvelle saison, chaque 1er dimanche du mois, les amoureux de cette danse basque traditionnelle se retrouvent pour partager un bon moment. Suivant les mois, ces rendez-vous sont organisés dans des quartiers différents : centre-ville, Ichaca, Halles, Lac..

Boulevard Victor Hugo Les Halles

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz is offering a new Mutxiko event on Sunday April 7, 2023 at 11:30 am, at Les Halles, with Lafitte, Irungaray and Etcheverry.

For this new season, every 1st Sunday of the month, lovers of this traditional Basque dance get together to share a good time. Depending on the month, these gatherings take place in different neighborhoods: downtown, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

La ciudad de Saint-Jean-de-Luz organiza un nuevo evento Mutxiko el domingo 7 de abril de 2023 a las 11.30 h en las Halles, con Lafitte, Irungaray y Etcheverry.

Para esta nueva temporada, cada primer domingo de mes, los amantes de esta danza tradicional vasca se reúnen para compartir un buen rato. Dependiendo del mes, estos encuentros tienen lugar en diferentes zonas: el centro de la ciudad, Ichaca, Halles y Lac.

Die Stadt Saint-Jean-de-Luz schlägt einen neuen Termin vor, der den Mutxiko gewidmet ist, und zwar am Sonntag, den 7. April 2023, um 11.30 Uhr in den Markthallen, mit Lafitte, Irungaray, Etcheverry.

In dieser neuen Saison treffen sich die Liebhaber dieses traditionellen baskischen Tanzes an jedem ersten Sonntag des Monats, um einen schönen Moment zu teilen. Je nach Monat finden diese Treffen in verschiedenen Stadtvierteln statt: Stadtzentrum, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque