Concours Pintxo Pote dans les restaurants Boulevard Victor Hugo Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Vous êtes un fin gourmet et vous souhaitez déguster des tapas en donnant votre avis?

Elisez le meilleur pintxo de la ville en allant déguster les pintxos proposé par les restaurants et votez pour votre pintxo préféré.

Liste des participants sur le site www.saintjeandeluz.boutique.

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Boulevard Victor Hugo

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Are you a gourmet who wants to taste tapas and have your say?

Elect the best pintxo in town by tasting the pintxos offered by the restaurants and voting for your favorite.

List of participants on www.saintjeandeluz.boutique

¿Eres un sibarita que quiere probar tapas y dar su opinión?

Vota por el mejor pintxo de la ciudad degustando los pintxos que ofrecen los restaurantes y votando por tu favorito.

Lista de participantes en www.saintjeandeluz.boutique

Sie sind ein Feinschmecker und möchten Tapas probieren und dabei Ihre Meinung sagen?

Wählen Sie den besten Pintxo der Stadt, indem Sie die von den Restaurants angebotenen Pintxos probieren und für Ihren Lieblingspintxo stimmen.

Eine Liste der Teilnehmer finden Sie unter www.saintjeandeluz.boutique

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Commerces, Animations et évènements