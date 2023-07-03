AGORA SPORT Boulevard Sarrail Palavas-les-Flots, 3 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

Du lundi au vendredi : Agora Sport, sport offert par la ville – Plage rive gauche à côté du mini-golf et en face du Kiosky – Sans réservation (dans la limite des places disponibles) – Informations : https://agorasportconcept.fr/?page_id=15 ou à contact@agorasportconcept.fr.

2023-07-03 à 08:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-03 19:30:00. .

Boulevard Sarrail

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Monday to Friday: Agora Sport, sports offered by the city – Left bank beach next to the Kiosky – No reservation required (subject to availability) – Information: www.agorasportconcept.fr or at contact@agorasportconcept.fr

De lunes a viernes: Agora Sport, oferta deportiva de la ciudad – Playa de la Margen Izquierda junto al Kiosco – No es necesario reservar (sujeto a disponibilidad) – Información: www.agorasportconcept.fr o en contact@agorasportconcept.fr

Montag bis Freitag: Agora Sport, von der Stadt angebotener Sport – Strand am linken Ufer neben dem Kiosky – Ohne Reservierung (im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze) – Informationen: www.agorasportconcept.fr oder unter contact@agorasportconcept.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS