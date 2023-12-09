29ÈME MARCHE METZ ILLUMINÉE Boulevard Saint-Symphorien Metz, 9 décembre 2023, Metz.

Metz,Moselle

Marche sportive de 10 km, au cœur du centre historique de Metz, à la découverte des principaux monuments éclairés, des illuminations de fin d’année et de ses marchés de Noël.

Départ et arrivée : Complexe Sportif Saint-Symphorien, Boulevard Saint-Symphorien, 57070 LONGEVILLE LES METZ.

Départ entre 14h00 et 19h00. Arrivée limitée à 22h00.

Boissons et petites collations gratuites au point de contrôle. possibilité de restauration à l’arrivée.

LA MARCHE AURA LIEU QUELQUE SOIENT LES CONDITIONS METEOROLOGIQUES SAUF EN CAS D’ARRETE PREFECTORAL OU MUNICIPAL.

Licence de participation : La licence de participation FFSP est délivrée au départ contre une cotisation de participation sans souvenir de 3 euros.

Préinscriptions : Avant le 30 novembre 2023 pour les groupes. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Boulevard Saint-Symphorien Complexe sportif Saint Symphorien

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est



A 10 km sportive walk through the heart of Metz’s historic center, discovering the main illuminated monuments, end-of-year illuminations and Christmas markets.

Start and finish: Complexe Sportif Saint-Symphorien, Boulevard Saint-Symphorien, 57070 LONGEVILLE LES METZ.

Departure between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Arrival limited to 10:00 pm.

Free drinks and snacks at checkpoint. Catering available at finish.

THE WALK WILL TAKE PLACE WHATEVER THE WEATHER CONDITIONS, EXCEPT IN THE EVENT OF A PREFECTORAL OR MUNICIPAL ORDER.

Participation license: The FFSP participation license will be issued at the start, in exchange for a non-memorabilia participation fee of 3 euros.

Pre-registration: Before November 30, 2023 for groups

Un paseo de 10 km por el corazón del centro histórico de Metz, que incluye los principales monumentos iluminados, la iluminación de fin de año y los mercados navideños.

Salida y llegada: Complexe Sportif Saint-Symphorien, Boulevard Saint-Symphorien, 57070 LONGEVILLE LES METZ.

Salida entre las 14:00 y las 19:00 horas. Llegada limitada a las 22:00.

Bebidas y tentempiés gratuitos en el punto de control. Catering disponible en la meta.

LA MARCHA SE DESARROLLARÁ CUALESQUIERA QUE SEAN LAS CONDICIONES METEOROLÓGICAS, EXCEPTO EN CASO DE ORDEN PREFECTORAL O MUNICIPAL.

Licencia de participación: La licencia de participación de la FFSP se entregará en la salida a cambio de una cuota de participación de 3 euros (no se requiere ningún recuerdo).

Preinscripción: Antes del 30 de noviembre de 2023 para los grupos

Sportliche Wanderung von 10 km durch das historische Zentrum von Metz, um die wichtigsten beleuchteten Bauwerke, die Jahresendbeleuchtung und die Weihnachtsmärkte zu entdecken.

Start und Ziel: Complexe Sportif Saint-Symphorien, Boulevard Saint-Symphorien, 57070 LONGEVILLE LES METZ.

Abfahrt zwischen 14.00 und 19.00 Uhr. Ankunft bis 22.00 Uhr begrenzt.

Kostenlose Getränke und kleine Snacks am Kontrollpunkt. Verpflegungsmöglichkeit bei der Ankunft.

DER MARSCH FINDET UNABHÄNGIG VON DEN METEOROLOGISCHEN BEDINGUNGEN STATT, AUSSER IM FALLE EINES ERLASSES DER PRÄFEKTUR ODER DER STADTVERWALTUNG.

Teilnahmelizenz: Die FFSP-Teilnehmerlizenz wird am Start gegen eine Teilnahmegebühr ohne Souvenir von 3 Euro ausgestellt.

Voranmeldungen: Vor dem 30. November 2023 für Gruppen

