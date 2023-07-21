Exposition : Retro Camping Boulevard Marre Desmarrais, 21 juillet 2023, Montélimar.

La célèbre exposition Retro Camping fait son grand retour avec son village exposants, ses foodtruck, son bar ainsi que ses animation Line Dance. Un show pin up ravira votre regard. Des concert de rock ainsi qu’un bal disco/funk/année 80 vous attendent..

2023-07-21 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Boulevard Marre Desmarrais Parc de Montélimar

Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The famous Retro Camping exhibition is back with its exhibitors’ village, its foodtruck, its bar and its Line Dance animation. A pin up show will delight your eyes. Rock concerts as well as a disco/funk/80’s ball are waiting for you.

Vuelve la famosa exposición Retro Camping con su pueblo de expositores, su foodtruck, su bar así como su animación Line Dance. Un espectáculo de pin up hará las delicias de sus ojos. Le esperan conciertos de rock, así como un baile disco/funk/80’s.

Die berühmte Retro Camping-Ausstellung kehrt mit ihrem Ausstellerdorf, ihren Foodtrucks, ihrer Bar und ihren Line Dance-Animationen zurück. Eine Pin-up-Show wird Ihre Augen verzaubern. Rockkonzerte und ein Disco-/Funk-/80er-Jahre-Ball erwarten Sie.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération