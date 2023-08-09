CONCERT POP ROCK MYRIAM BRETON Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots, 9 août 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 21h à 23h – Concert pop rock Myriam Breton – Guinguette Rive Gauche – Offert par la Ville -Infos : http://www.myriambreton.com.

2023-08-09 21:00:00 fin : 2023-08-09 23:00:00. .

Boulevard Maréchal Foch

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



9 to 11 p.m. – Myriam Breton pop rock concert – Guinguette Rive Gauche – Offered by the City -Infos : http://www.myriambreton.com

De 21:00 a 23:00 h – Concierto de pop rock de Myriam Breton – Guinguette Rive Gauche – Ofrecido por la Ciudad -Info: http://www.myriambreton.com

Von 21:00 bis 23:00 Uhr – Pop-Rock-Konzert Myriam Breton – Guinguette Rive Gauche – Von der Stadt angeboten -Infos: http://www.myriambreton.com

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS