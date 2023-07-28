CONCERT EDDY DJ Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots
CONCERT EDDY DJ Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots, 28 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.
De 21h à 23 h – Concert Eddy DJ – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Infos : Facebook : Eddy DJ Animation.
Boulevard Maréchal Foch
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie
9 to 11 p.m. – Eddy DJ Concert – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Info: Facebook : Eddy DJ Animation
21h a 23h – Concierto de Eddy DJ – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Info: Facebook: Eddy DJ Animation
Von 21 bis 23 Uhr – Eddy DJ-Konzert – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Infos: Facebook: Eddy DJ Animation
