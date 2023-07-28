CONCERT EDDY DJ Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots CONCERT EDDY DJ Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots, 28 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots. Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault De 21h à 23 h – Concert Eddy DJ – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Infos : Facebook : Eddy DJ Animation.

2023-07-28 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-28 23:00:00. .

Boulevard Maréchal Foch

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



9 to 11 p.m. – Eddy DJ Concert – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Info: Facebook : Eddy DJ Animation 21h a 23h – Concierto de Eddy DJ – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Info: Facebook: Eddy DJ Animation Von 21 bis 23 Uhr – Eddy DJ-Konzert – Plage de l’Albatros – Rive Droite – Infos: Facebook: Eddy DJ Animation Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Lieu Boulevard Maréchal Foch Adresse Boulevard Maréchal Foch Ville Palavas-les-Flots Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots

Boulevard Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/