Théâtre « L'art de perdre – Comment faire ressurgir un pays du silence ? » Boulevard Léon Jozeau Marigné Avranches, 5 décembre 2023

Avranches,Manche

Alice Zeniter / Sabrina Kouroughli

Une coproduction Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie

Dans une fresque romanesque puissante et audacieuse, Alice Zeniter raconte admirablement un destin familial. Cette saga théâtrale sur le déracinement évoque avec délicatesse l’exil d’hier à aujourd’hui. Sabrina Kouroughli adapte et met en scène le roman d’Alice Zeniter plaçant la relation de Yema, la grand-mère, et de Naïma, la petite-fille au cœur du spectacle.

Naïma travaille dans une galerie d’art à Paris quand les attentats résonnent comme un électrochoc : cela la renvoie à sa peau mate, à ses cheveux bouclés, à ses origines, au silence de son père, et à la honte de son grand-père harki.

À travers la relation qui lie Naïma à sa grand-mère, la gardienne du temple,

elle reconstitue le puzzle de sa famille et interroge ses racines pour se reconstruire.

Non sans humour, les anecdotes familiales se succèdent dans cette pièce très marquante et touchante. La langue drôle et précise, percutante et

émouvante de l’autrice, fait le lien de ce joli trio plein de délicatesse.

Avec humour et légèreté, Sabrina Kouroughli et Alice Zeniter nous offrent un bijou de théâtre.

A partir de 15 ans.

2023-12-05 20:30:00

Boulevard Léon Jozeau Marigné Théâtre

Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie



Alice Zeniter / Sabrina Kouroughli

A Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie coproduction

Alice Zeniter’s powerful, audacious novella is a masterful retelling of a family’s destiny. This theatrical saga of uprootedness delicately evokes exile from yesterday to today. Sabrina Kouroughli adapts and directs Alice Zeniter?s novel, placing the relationship between grandmother Yema and granddaughter Naïma at the heart of the show.

Naïma is working in an art gallery in Paris when the bombings strike like an electric shock: they send her back to her dark skin, her curly hair, her origins, the silence of her father, and the shame of her Harki grandfather.

Through Naïma’s relationship with her grandmother, the guardian of the temple,

she pieces together the puzzle of her family and questions her roots in order to rebuild herself.

Family anecdotes follow one another in this touching play. The playwright?s language is funny, precise

the author?s funny, precise, forceful and moving language.

With humor and lightness, Sabrina Kouroughli and Alice Zeniter present us with a gem of a play.

Ages 15 and up.

Alice Zeniter / Sabrina Kouroughli

Una coproducción Mont Saint-Michel – Normandía

Alice Zeniter narra el destino de una familia en una novela poderosa y audaz. Esta saga teatral del desarraigo evoca con delicadeza el exilio desde el pasado hasta nuestros días. Sabrina Kouroughli adapta y dirige la novela de Alice Zeniter, situando la relación entre Yema, la abuela, y Naïma, la nieta, en el centro del espectáculo.

Naïma trabaja en una galería de arte de París cuando los atentados la golpean como una descarga eléctrica, devolviéndola a su piel oscura, su pelo rizado, sus orígenes, el silencio de su padre y la vergüenza de su abuelo Harki.

A través de la relación entre Naïma y su abuela, la guardiana del templo,

naïma recompone el rompecabezas de su familia y se interroga sobre sus raíces para reconstruirse.

No exentas de humor, las anécdotas familiares se suceden en esta obra profundamente conmovedora. El lenguaje de la dramaturga es divertido y preciso, contundente y conmovedor

el lenguaje del autor es divertido y preciso, contundente y conmovedor.

Con humor y ligereza, Sabrina Kouroughli y Alice Zeniter nos traen una joya teatral.

A partir de 15 años.

Alice Zeniter / Sabrina Kouroughli

Eine Koproduktion Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie

In einem kraftvollen und kühnen Romanfresko erzählt Alice Zeniter auf bewundernswerte Weise von einem Familienschicksal. Diese Theatersaga über die Entwurzelung beschwört mit Feingefühl das Exil von gestern bis heute herauf. Sabrina Kouroughli adaptiert und inszeniert den Roman von Alice Zeniter und stellt die Beziehung zwischen Yema, der Großmutter, und Naïma, der Enkelin, in den Mittelpunkt des Stücks.

Naïma arbeitet in einer Kunstgalerie in Paris, als die Attentate wie ein Elektroschock wirken: Sie wird an ihre dunkle Haut, ihr lockiges Haar, ihre Herkunft, das Schweigen ihres Vaters und die Schande ihres Großvaters, der ein Harki war, erinnert.

Anhand der Beziehung, die Naïma zu ihrer Großmutter, der Tempelhüterin, hat,

setzt sie das Puzzle ihrer Familie zusammen und hinterfragt ihre Wurzeln, um sich wieder aufzubauen.

Nicht ohne Humor reihen sich die Familienanekdoten in diesem sehr einprägsamen und berührenden Stück aneinander. Die witzige und präzise, eindringliche und

der Autorin, bildet das Bindeglied dieses hübschen Trios voller Feingefühl.

Mit Humor und Leichtigkeit schenken uns Sabrina Kouroughli und Alice Zeniter ein Theaterjuwel.

Ab 15 Jahren.

