Sortie Yoga et marche Boulevard KENNEDY Merville-Franceville-Plage, 20 août 2023, Merville-Franceville-Plage.

Merville-Franceville-Plage,Calvados

Durant un après-midi, je vous propose de vous détendre, de faire un pause pour prendre soin de vous, entre yoga doux et respiration, marche méditative et goûter au cœur d’une pinède de MERVILLE-FRANCEVILLE et dans la baie de SALLENELLES.

Informations pratique : Inscription obligatoire places limitées, covoiturage possible depuis Bernières-sur-Mer..

2023-08-20 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-20 18:00:00. .

Boulevard KENNEDY

Merville-Franceville-Plage 14810 Calvados Normandie



For an afternoon, I’ll be offering you the chance to relax, take a break and pamper yourself, with gentle yoga and breathing, meditative walking and a snack in the heart of a pine forest in MERVILLE-FRANCEVILLE and in the bay of SALLENELLES.

Practical information: Registration required, places limited, carpooling possible from Bernières-sur-Mer.

Durante una tarde, te invito a relajarte y a hacer una pausa para cuidarte, con yoga y respiración suaves, un paseo meditativo y una merienda en el corazón de un pinar en MERVILLE-FRANCEVILLE y en la bahía de SALLENELLES.

Información práctica: inscripción obligatoria, plazas limitadas, posibilidad de compartir coche desde Bernières-sur-Mer.

An einem Nachmittag biete ich Ihnen an, sich zu entspannen, eine Pause einzulegen und sich um sich selbst zu kümmern, zwischen sanftem Yoga und Atemübungen, meditativen Spaziergängen und einem Imbiss im Herzen eines Kiefernwaldes in MERVILLE-FRANCEVILLE und in der Bucht von SALLENELLES.

Praktische Informationen: Anmeldung erforderlich, begrenzte Plätze, Fahrgemeinschaften ab Bernières-sur-Mer möglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Calvados Attractivité